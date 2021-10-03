ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Cap Reaches $19.10 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 71.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $76,445.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,934.70 or 0.43882841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00117631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.