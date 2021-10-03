ARMOR (ARMOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.