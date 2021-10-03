ASD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.94 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. ASD has a total market capitalization of $257.45 million and $3.94 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.89 or 0.44065836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00117579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00223723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

