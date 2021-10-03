Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $674.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $674.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.88 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $609.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 186.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. 395,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $95.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

