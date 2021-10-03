Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Update

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.17. 395,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $68.17 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ashland Global by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 70,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,275 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.