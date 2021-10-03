ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered ASM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $329.68.

Shares of ASM International stock opened at $390.91 on Wednesday. ASM International has a one year low of $137.90 and a one year high of $448.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.21 and its 200 day moving average is $339.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

