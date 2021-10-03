ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €740.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €682.17 ($802.55).

