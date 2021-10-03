Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

