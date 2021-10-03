Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATRA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

