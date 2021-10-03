Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the August 31st total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWET. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Athlon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

