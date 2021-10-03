Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Boosts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for about 1.5% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $425,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 393,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,237. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.