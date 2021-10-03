Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,506,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,496 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 2.3% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 6.73% of Carlisle Companies worth $671,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

