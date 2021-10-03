Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $233.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,041 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $233,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

NYSE:ECL traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.65. 1,439,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,947. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.21 and a 200 day moving average of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

