Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $269.46 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 7.39% of Kirby worth $269,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.77. 448,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,942. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

