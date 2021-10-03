Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 1.1% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 1.15% of Verisk Analytics worth $324,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 735,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

