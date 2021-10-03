Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises approximately 1.7% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 3.00% of Markel worth $488,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Markel by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Markel by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,071,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $1,201.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,238.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,209.79. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

