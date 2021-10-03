Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 73,119 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,119 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $315,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 796,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 214,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,081. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,818.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

