Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Pool were worth $166,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

POOL traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $437.40. 259,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,857. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.09. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

