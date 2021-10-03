Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as low as C$13.98. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 45,057 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a current ratio of 102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.02 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.44%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

