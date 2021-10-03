Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued an underperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target (down previously from C$7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.81.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.