AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the highest is $5.02. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.
AN stock opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.
AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,162 shares of company stock valued at $86,916,883 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.