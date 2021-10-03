AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.33 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the highest is $5.02. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

AN stock opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,162 shares of company stock valued at $86,916,883 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.