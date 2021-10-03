Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.94

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.94 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

AVNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 46.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

