Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in September

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of AWLCF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Awilco Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
Awilco Drilling Company Profile
