Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in September

Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 69.7% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AWLCF opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Awilco Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile

Awilco Drilling Plc provides drilling services. It involves in the operation of two semi submersible drilling rigs namely WilPhoenix and WilHunter. The company was founded on December 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

