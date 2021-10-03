B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RILY opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.77 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 176,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $70,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

