Baader Bank Reiterates €140.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €185.80 ($218.59).

SAE stock opened at €127.00 ($149.41) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -72.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €155.53.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

