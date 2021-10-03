Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,210 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.