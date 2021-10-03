Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $140.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.00. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

