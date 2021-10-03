Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 58.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,131 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $138,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,740,000 after buying an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

