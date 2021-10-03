Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 120,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $69.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

