Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,124 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Acacia Research worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Acacia Research by 78.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acacia Research by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Acacia Research by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 196,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

ACTG stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.53. Acacia Research Co. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

