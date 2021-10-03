Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 610 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

IYW stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

