Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut Balchem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $149.18 on Wednesday. Balchem has a one year low of $97.06 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average of $131.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Balchem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Balchem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

