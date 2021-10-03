Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Ball worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLL. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.