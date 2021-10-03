Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,248,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,945,000 after purchasing an additional 46,661 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 393,640 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $18,892,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $88,465 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARQT opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.