Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Head to Head Analysis

Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ballston Spa Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $22.72, indicating a potential downside of 4.58%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Financial Bancorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp. 27.05% 8.82% 1.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballston Spa Bancorp and First Financial Bancorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.19 $155.81 million $1.67 14.26

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include borrow; digital tools; digital services; self-service; digital wallet; treasury management; employee services; financial planning; investment management; and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

