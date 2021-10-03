Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Up to $50.14

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.14, but opened at $52.25. Bally’s shares last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 301 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

