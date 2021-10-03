Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,039,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after acquiring an additional 131,458 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 670,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

