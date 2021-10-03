Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.