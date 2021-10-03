Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 102,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,021. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BSMX. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 900,110 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $2,696,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332,085 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

