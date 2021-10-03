Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.64.
Shares of SAN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
