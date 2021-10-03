Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 2,539,621 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after buying an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.