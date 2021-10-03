Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.87. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 28.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is currently 21.61%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.