Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.9% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,987,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601,297. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

