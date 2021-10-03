Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,538 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

PCAR opened at $79.45 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $78.48 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

