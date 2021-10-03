Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 527,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of CF Industries worth $38,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 133.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $61.14 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

