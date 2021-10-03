Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.41 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $36,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $271.51 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $289.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

