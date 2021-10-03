Bank of Montreal Can Has $43.68 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ResMed were worth $43,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $262.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.05. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.92 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,612,206. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

