Bank of Montreal Can Has $45.04 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Hologic worth $45,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 404.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after acquiring an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after acquiring an additional 454,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.22 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

