Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.95 Million Position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $59,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKSE opened at $94.96 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59.

