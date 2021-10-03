Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.05 Million Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 545,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nevro were worth $60,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,800,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 516,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 72,886 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

