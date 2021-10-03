Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $64.01 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 835,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $64,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $85,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.86 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,818.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock worth $780,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

